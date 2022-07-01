LETTER: Renewables can reduce fuel bills

Last weekend eight householders in the Strettons opened their doors to the public to show what can be achieved by adapting the fabric of a building and by using renewable energy. As families across the country face real hardship, with enormous rises in the cost of fuels, on top of generally rising prices, is it not time for the government to take serious steps to make life better for the whole population, as against leaving it to a few committed individuals with the necessary resources?