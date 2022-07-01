A real push for renewables – solar, wind and tidal – which are now the cheapest energy sources, is the way to reduce household bills, and guarantee supply. Secondly, investing in retrofitting existing housing would make an enormous difference, both to bills, to comfort, and to demand. And finally, is it too much to ask for all new developments to be built to higher standards, using renewable energy and with proper insulation? Climate justice is economic justice. A change in approach is required.
David Howard, Chair, Stretton Climate Care, Church Stretton