LETTER: The whole world is laughing at us

Readers' lettersPublished:

I wonder what is wrong with this country, when they have given up on making goods and products that were produced here in the past.

Shot of towers at a UK power station
MG cars reportedly are now made in China, Phillips milk of magnesia in Belgium, Germoline pink ointment in Namibia, etc. Is it that the government has exported all those manufacturers abroad to save their carbon footprint?

Never mind that other countries have taken advantage of our wish to somehow reach ‘net zero’, something that is impossible unless each and everybody and every animal dies and stops breathing out CO2!

The whole world is laughing at stupid Britain, and build coal-fired power plants madly, to beat the coming energy crisis caused by dependence on Russian oil gas and coal.

W F Kerswell, Picklescott

