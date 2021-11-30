LETTER: Why is process now so difficult?

Trying my best to act responsibly, I called at a chemist to obtain some lateral flow kits which I’ve done on a previous occasion with no problem at all.
Instead of being handed a rapid Covid-19 test kit, I was handed a leaflet explaining what hoops I had to jump through to obtain one.
These included; going online, scanning a QR code (whatever that means) or phoning 119. Why have the powers-that-be decided that now is the time to make getting these kits just that little bit more difficult?
John Davenport, West Midlands
Send us your letters for publication:
Email us at starmail@shropshirestar.co.uk or write to: Readers’ Letters, Shropshire Star, Ketley, Telford, TF1 5HU. Letters MUST include the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Letters will only be published anonymously in exceptional circumstances. The editor reserves the right to condense or amend letters.