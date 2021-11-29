LETTER: Please end the noise nightmare

Fireworks Photo: Edgbaston Events

This is why the government needs to ban the sale of fireworks to the public. On Saturday, November 20 at 8:40pm, fireworks were going on for 1 hour and 20 minutes.

How is anyone able to prepare their pets from the loud noises when they have no idea they are coming?! The dog and cat were absolutely terrified and shaking from fright. Because it was unexpected the television was on normal volume when the first loud bangs were let off.

It is bad enough every year with the people and animals being frightened but when brainless morons can’t tell the difference between November 5 and 20 it turns into a nightmare that needs stopping!

Mrs V Clifford, Rugeley

