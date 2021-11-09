LETTER: Clarity needed on statistics

Covid vaccination

When are we going to get some meaningful clarity on Covid statistics? We are told daily about the number of people in hospitals, the number of people infected, the number of people who have died, but not any information about the unfortunate people themselves. How many have been jabbed? How many haven’t been jabbed? How many have had underlying health problems? What are their age groups?

Whilst not wishing to denigrate them in any way, or to suggest there is not a problem, I do feel it would be helpful to know how vulnerable we may be as individuals. I know we cannot do anything about age, but it may convince the anti-vaxxers to get a jab and maybe help to convince us all to try to lead healthier lifestyles.

Graham Davies, Codsall

Send us your letters for publication: