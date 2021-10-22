LETTER: Dangerous way to celebrate

Chelsea's Mason Mount, center, celebrates with his teammates

I despair at the mentality of footballers. In the Chelsea game on “Match of the Day” recently, one of Chelsea’s players had scored, ran to the edge of the pitch, and slid for some distance, in the mud, on his knees.

One of his colleagues went over to join him (Mason Mount), and also slid on his knees, almost colliding with the first player.

How long will it be before someone gets injured in this stupid way of celebrating the scoring of goals?

A corner flag hitting a player in the groin can be very painful. Do they never think?

Peter Cole, Kingswinford

