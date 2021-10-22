LETTER: Dangerous way to celebrate

I despair at the mentality of footballers. In the Chelsea game on “Match of the Day” recently, one of Chelsea’s players had scored, ran to the edge of the pitch, and slid for some distance, in the mud, on his knees.
One of his colleagues went over to join him (Mason Mount), and also slid on his knees, almost colliding with the first player.
How long will it be before someone gets injured in this stupid way of celebrating the scoring of goals?
A corner flag hitting a player in the groin can be very painful. Do they never think?
Peter Cole, Kingswinford
Send us your letters for publication:
Email us at letters@expressandstar.co.uk or write to: Letters, Express & Star, 51-53 Queen Street, Wolverhampton WV1 1ES. Letters MUST include the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Letters will only be published anonymously in exceptional circumstances. The editor reserves the right to condense or amend letters.