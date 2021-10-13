LETTER: Is Boris the new Willie Dewitt?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

I have a new name for Boris Johnson – Willie Dewitt. He has promised to cut emissions by 68 per cent by 2030. Since he will be gone long before then I suppose we should just treat this as Boris bluster, but it is critical that he makes a decent start. He has also promised to spend £27 billion on roads but you can’t have both.

What is actually happening on the ground _ West Burton, a coal-fired power station which is supposed to close in 2022, has had to be restarted due to lack of wind (not from Boris) and rising gas prices. Traffic in the West Midlands is returning to pre-pandemic rush hour activity and it seems our only way of sorting out emissions in the UK is to buy more from China and let them pollute over there.

As Mayor of London, Boris had some bright ideas for reducing their air pollution.

One was to spray the air, capture the pollution and force it to the ground, another was to put pollution absorbing plant pots along busy roads. I don’t know about you, but I wanted a professional fast-thinking manager as PM not an amateur entertainer called Willie Dewitt.

Roger Watts, Walsall

