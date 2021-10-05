LETTER: Let GPs do what they do best

I was delighted to see care home residents receiving their Covid booster vaccinations, (Star, September 24). This is really important work. However, I couldn’t help but notice the juxtaposition to another article lamenting excessive waits to see a GP. The last nine months have seen the establishment of many vaccination teams mainly comprising recently retired and experienced clinicians who have come out of retirement to help the vaccination effort.

Many of these teams work in vaccination centres/hubs but also staff the mobile vaccination units. These teams are competent and willing to deliver both Covid boosters and where necessary the flu jab. Surely they should be delivering the booster vaccinations and the flu jab as required, leaving our GPs to do what they do best, and what their patients want – seeing patients in their surgeries, face to face whenever possible. I accept that the occasion illustrated may have represented an ‘opportunistic’ vaccination but in general every GP giving a Covid jab represents potential GP appointment time lost.

