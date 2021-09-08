LETTER: United’s riches open your eyes

File photo dated 23-03-2008 of Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo.

Marcus Rashford has been for sometime highlighting the plight of the less fortunate in our society.

He has continually harassed the government regarding free school meals for children and the funding for food banks etc.

Although I appreciate he has no influence over the finances of Man Utd, is it not some what ironic, that the football club that employs him are allegedly prepared to pay a 36-year-old footballer £500,000 a week? They’re giving him a two-year contract that’s worth at least 52 million pounds, that’s a lot of school meals and food bank supplies! I wonder if he’ll be making any comments regarding this distribution of wealth, but then again, don’t bite the hand that feeds you.

Keith Day, Gornal Wood

