LETTER: Brexit chaos

Readers' lettersPublished:

A reader discusses Brexit and fishing.

Union Jack and European Union flags
Union Jack and European Union flags

I am concerned that industrial fishing vessels from foreign countries seem to have unfettered access to Protected Zones, with no enforcement action from the United Kingdom Fishery Protection vessels.

This causes enormous damage to fish stocks, as well as the seabed. The chaos resulting from the UK Brexit also continues to disadvantage our own, legal fishermen in the sale of their catches.

David Wiggins, Stafford

Send us your letters for publication:

Email us at letters@expressandstar.co.uk or write to: Letters, Express & Star, 51-53 Queen Street, Wolverhampton WV1 1ES. Letters MUST include the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Letters will only be published anonymously in exceptional circumstances. The editor reserves the right to condense or amend letters.

Readers' letters
Voices

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News