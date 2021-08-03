LETTER: City has turned into Wild West

Wolverhampton – ‘the city of culture’. Whoever in their right mind could suggest this proposal is totally beyond me. In fact anyone who reads the E&S must be thinking that April 1 has arrived early.
Stabbings every day, firearms now common in broad daylight, drugs freely available – they have made our city more like the Wild West than a city I was once very proud of. And, the truth is, if we continue to allow the goody goody do-gooders to continually curb our police and their methods, the situation will only become worse.
It was once a pleasure to visit Wolverhampton for a few pints and a dance or two, but that was some 50 years ago, but a time when Wolverhampton could be called a City of Culture.
Derek Bodley, Bilbrook
Send us your letters for publication:
Email us at letters@expressandstar.co.uk or write to: Letters, Express & Star, 51-53 Queen Street, Wolverhampton WV1 1ES. Letters MUST include the writer’s name, address and telephone number. Letters will only be published anonymously in exceptional circumstances. The editor reserves the right to condense or amend letters.