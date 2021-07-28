LETTER: Very well done to England team

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford stands dejected with Raheem Sterling

In my opinion, England did very well at the Euros. Yes we are all managers despite being fans of many different clubs, but I cannot believe that Jack Grealish did not start the game. He made the difference against Germany yet continues to be a bit part player.

The first rule for any manager has to be picking your strongest team. I believe that this negativity stems from Gareth’s career as a defender. He had a plethora of attacking options yet decided to start with two ‘ball winners’ in the team. I believe that Declan Rice is a ‘monster’ that is more than capable of being the lone enforcer in the midfield. Especially as Grealish never stops trying to win the ball back and will always look to move forward when he has it.

This contrasts with Kalvin Phillips who I believe will pass the ball backwards rather than forwards. England did however have an excellent tournament despite this.

T Turner, Rugeley

