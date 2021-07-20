LETTER: It’s mind boggling

Computer

I went up town to Wolverhampton to book an eye test appointment for glasses for my wife, for next week. They told me that they could not do that, as the computer was down. Just another instance of a company’s total reliance on ‘the computer’. Too much faith is being put into the computer. A brainless metal box full of wires and semiconductors and other electrical gismos.

What is wrong with using a book and a pen to make bookings? I remember the TV programme with David Walliams in it, where it had a dozy girl doing the job of computer operator every week. Her bland comment of "computer says no!” rings true even today. The mind boggles (not googles).

Graham Griffiths, Bilbrook

Send us your letters for publication: