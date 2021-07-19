LETTER: Pity one team had to lose great game

We should not be blaming the three players who missed penalties, after a 1:1 draw at full time and then a further 30 min’s extra time. We had Italy on the rack after a brilliant start to the game, but instead of piling more pressure on them we eased off to early in the game and they bounced back with a scrambled equaliser.
It was a great game with both teams trying their best, it’s a pity one of them had to lose.
Ken Clibery, Wolverhampton
