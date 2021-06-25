LETTER: Let’s create some summer memories

A beach.

Summer is a time when we look forward to being with our families.

After such a challenging year, I think we are all hoping this summer will be extra special and will give us a chance to reconnect with loved ones, rebuild lives, make up for lost time and move forwards.

Yet the summer holidays can also be a time when many parents find themselves under additional pressure. Perhaps due to juggling work commitments with childcare, or providing entertainment for the family when the bank balance is already stretched.

That’s why I’m delighted to share Family Action’s Creating Happy Memories Summer Activity Pack to help families make the most of summer. It celebrates everything positive about family life while also taking a bit of pressure off parents by providing simple, practical, fun activities and guidance for everyone to enjoy this summer. The digital pack is free and can be downloaded at family-action.org.uk/creating-happy-memories.

Families are amazing – we’re not always perfect but we are resilient, adaptable and loving. I know that together we can put a difficult year behind us and create new happy memories.

Anna Williamson on behalf of Family Action

