LETTER: Government didn't fully consider all the consequences

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Mr Johnson told the government and the country that his Brexit deal would not require any additional checks on goods traded between Northern Ireland and the UK. The European Commissions Vice President Maroš Šefčovič has said however that proper implementation of the deal would require "many checks" suggesting that ministers may not have fully understood the consequences of the deal they were signing, going on to say that British partners may not have fully estimated the consequences of the Brexit deal they had chosen e.g what it meant to leave the single market and customs union, and Emmanuel Macron has even suggested that Northern Ireland is a separate country to the UK.

The Brexit agreement comes into full force next month which is likely to include an EU ban on chilled meats crossing from Britain into Northern Ireland which is going to affect trade between the UK and Northern Ireland. Due to a row over vaccine delivery shortfalls the EU on January 29 invoked Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol which allowed them to unilaterally suspend aspects of its operation, It has also been suggested that by this time next year under under EU protocols our medicines will be under the controls of Brussels.

Boris Johnson lied about who paid for the decoration of his flat at 10 Downing St, lied about the true cost of his Caribbean holiday, and that he has has said "he would rather see bodies piled high than have a second lockdown" and I believe that he was aware of this bad deal that he has entrapped the country in.

Mr G Walker, Wednesfield

Send us your letters for publication: