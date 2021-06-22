LETTER: Is clutter worth more than cars?

Vehicle Steering Wheel and Dashboard.

For most of us, our car is probably the second most expensive purchase we make and in a lot of households two cars seems the norm nowadays.

However, the vast majority don’t seem to value them as much as the lawnmower, wheelbarrow, bicycle and all the other “stuff” that appears to be kept in their garages!

I am amazed at how many cars I see left out in front of garages and when garage doors are open I can see why, – there’s no room because of all the clutter dumped in them.

Where I live most homes have double garages, only two households actually put cars in the garage!

Is all that clutter really worth more than the car or is it just laziness?

Peter Pritchard, Madeley

Send us your letters for publication: