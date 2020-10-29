LETTER: Searching for the trees where all the money is growing

Money tree

I am searching for a shrub or tree. Apparently National and Local Governments seem to have access to these. I believe that they are called ‘Money Trees”.

They must exist because all these billions of £ are being distributed. Now then some may say that this money is being borrowed. I have had bank loans in the past and have dutifully repaid them. Does this mean that Mr Sunak will be responsible for the repayments? I rather think that you and I will be repaying these debts.

I think that if we do come out of this Medical/Financial crisis, perhaps energies should be put into things that are important and not so called ‘industries’ that are leisure oriented and then rely on "Government funding" when unforeseen events take place.

Andy Chetwood, Telford

Send us your letters for publication: