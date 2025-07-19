'I was paying £40 per month to my electricity company, now they have increased my payment to £82 per month' - Your Letters: July 18

INCREASE OF BILL IS IMPOSSIBLE

I am on Universal Credit and PIPs benefits, I was paying £40 per month to my electricity company which was agreed with them as that was what I could afford, now they have increased my payment to £82 per month which is a 102 per cent increase. With myself being on fixed benefits is a huge increase. Someone working would find that increase quite hard to pay. They also asked me if I could pay £114 per month which is absolutely impossible.

I also suffer from mental health illness which is why I am on benefits at the moment. I would like to highlight this situation.

Name and address supplied

GOING IN SEARCH OF A GOOD BEER

​I went in search of beer

For year after year after year

I worked hard every day, and that’s how I chose to spend my pay

And I have no regrets

About keeping my whistle wet

For life is what happens to you when you go in search of the brew

For there were plenty of like minded folk

Who liked to lubricate their throats