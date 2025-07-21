'We hope this new investment can mark a recommitment by government into the energy transition for transport' - Your Letters: July 21
TIDE TURNING ON CHARGING OF EVs
We are delighted to see that the government has pledged £30m of investment into helping develop commercial transport charging facilities. This funding shows that the government not only supports, but is prioritising fleet transition, with just under half of the £63 million in EVs going to commercial transport. It is also promising to see the government update signage regulations on motorways and A-roads, allowing larger EV charging hubs to be signposted for the first time.
The tide is turning; fleet owners are increasingly championing the long-term financial and environmental benefits of decarbonising commercial transport, and this funding will help them realise those benefits. We hope that this new investment can mark a recommitment by government into the energy transition for transport.
Michael Shaw, Aegis Energy
WHAT A WASTE OF PRECIOUS WATER
On the morning of 14 July I had to go to my doctors. Imagine my surprise when I neared the surgery, a council employee I presume, was watering the green stuff (grass) and flowers outside the local parish council offices using a hosepipe.
Now I admit to being a grumpy old devil, but what a waste of a precious resource. And they don't pay for it but the rate payers do. And we're short of water in our reservoirs. Perhaps a local councillor or parish employee could explain this to us.
Michael Gough, West Midlands
