'We hope this new investment can mark a recommitment by government into the energy transition for transport' - Your Letters: July 21

TIDE TURNING ON CHARGING OF EVs

We are delighted to see that the government has pledged £30m of investment into helping develop commercial transport charging facilities. This funding shows that the government not only supports, but is prioritising fleet transition, with just under half of the £63 million in EVs going to commercial transport. It is also promising to see the government update signage regulations on motorways and A-roads, allowing larger EV charging hubs to be signposted for the first time.

The tide is turning; fleet owners are increasingly championing the long-term financial and environmental benefits of decarbonising commercial transport, and this funding will help them realise those benefits. We hope that this new investment can mark a recommitment by government into the energy transition for transport.

Michael Shaw, Aegis Energy

WHAT A WASTE OF PRECIOUS WATER

On the morning of 14 July I had to go to my doctors. Imagine my surprise when I neared the surgery, a council employee I presume, was watering the green stuff (grass) and flowers outside the local parish council offices using a hosepipe.

Now I admit to being a grumpy old devil, but what a waste of a precious resource. And they don't pay for it but the rate payers do. And we're short of water in our reservoirs. Perhaps a local councillor or parish employee could explain this to us.

Michael Gough, West Midlands

​IT'S JUST STATING BLEEDING OBVIOUS