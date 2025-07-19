'Care has to be taken when naming highways' - Your Letters: July 19

DIFFICULTY OF ROAD NAMING

Care has to be taken when naming highways, letters and numbers can do no harm, but naming people can be very time limiting. It is not long before someone says, "Who was that?" "Why them?" Worse still is that many who really deserve a road named after them, because of the great service over perhaps a prolonged period of help to the community are forgotten, while flashes in the pan are forever in front of us as we turn a corner.

In particular there are/were many, many long term volunteers only one of which has her name recorded in the town in our cottage hospital.

There are and were hundreds more, whose names have only been known to a few over the many decades that this has been my home. There will be many more in the future, who will serve as the population increases.

Perhaps we should look to places, events, history etc for inspiration. To a limited extent it is now happening. Why not use the name of bodies of volunteers? Why not - well you help, as the town expands, perhaps University Road?

