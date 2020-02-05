Ludlow is special

But it also needs more people to live in the town.

There is a much greater need for much more low cost affordable housing in the centre of Ludlow, not flats which will be bought by investors, and not more retail space, which will only be taken up by national chains, and not by local traders.

John Cherry, Ludlow

