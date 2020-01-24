Transport missing from discussion

When I read about the four “key themes” my pleasure turned to disbelief. The four key themes are: carbon reduction in energy efficiency, carbon mitigation in renewable energy, carbon capture and storage, adaptation and resilience.

It is just not possible to discuss climate change in Shropshire without transport being right at the top of the list of key themes.

Official government data shows that the transport sector in Shropshire is responsible for 40 per cent of our carbon emissions so why would any council that has declared a climate emergency choose to ignore 40 per cent of the problem?

The omission of transport is even more perverse when set against the reality that Shropshire Council is responsible for transport e.g. bus services and the degree to which car trips can transfer to buses (preferably electric) and the transfer of short car trips to buses has a large effect on reducing carbon.

Perhaps transport is too difficult for Shropshire Council. After all it has cut bus funding and it plans to spend £20 million on a new road that will add huge amounts of additional carbon.

Steve Hale, Bishop's Castle

