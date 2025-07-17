'They are defrauding the paying public!' - Your Letters: July 17

POOR TACTICS ARE JUST NOT CRICKET

Indian wicketkeeper goes off field 'too injured' to keep wicketkeeper on day one of third test match. Day 2, a miracle, he doesn't field all day then comes out to bat. If he's fit enough to bat he's fit enough to field. That is puzzler one.

Now for other ones. After 10 overs with second new ball the ball has 'lost' shape or isn't doing what fielding side want, then after another eight overs that ball is changed. Why? Couldn't be because England are scoring a few runs could it and India not bowling England out cheaply?

Next puzzler: why are umpires - and authorities - allowing fielding teams to bowl only 12 overs an hour? They are defrauding the paying public - many of whom are paying £150-180 each for a 'day's entertainment'.

Answers please.

Michael Gough, West Midlands