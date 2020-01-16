Shop secondhand to help the planet

We have launched a Charity Shop Challenge, asking people to commit to wearing one second hand item from a charity shop every day for a week, whether that’s a pair of boots, a scarf, a tie, or a whole outfit. The items can be an old purchase or a new one and those taking part in the challenge can take a selfie in the shop or at home and post it with the hashtag #RSPCAMyStyle.

Charity shops are a treasure chest of fantastic outfits and not only does your purchase help a cause close to your heart but it also curbs the tide of disposable fashion.

The Charity Retail Association estimates each charity shop saves 29 tonnes of textiles from going into landfill each year, and with over 300 RSPCA charity shops that’s around 8,700 tonnes saved – the equivalent to over 1,200 African elephants!

We hope our lovely supporters and animal lovers will pop into an RSPCA charity shop with the knowledge that buying a second hand top, shoes or dress helps us care for dogs, cats, horses, rabbits and reptiles in need!

The Charity Shop Challenge runs from January 20-26 and supports the RSPCA branches across England and Wales who rely on generous donations from animal lovers to help care for thousands of animals.

Jenny Eden, RSPCA Retail Specialist

