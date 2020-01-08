Concerned about safety of cyclists

When I see a pedestrian or cyclist on such narrow roads I obviously slow right down. However, I cannot understand why so many walkers, runners and cyclists choose to wear black, often without any yellow reflective strips.

In addition, they may be listening to music or on their phones. Our relatively quiet lanes are popular with racing cyclists.

I wonder if they realise as they approach a blind bend, that a tractor, with an implement attached to the front or plough on the back, can completely straddle the road?

Ron Repath, Frodesley

