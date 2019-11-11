What was austerity in aid of all this time?

Austerity? National Debt? Forget them, those words have been thrown into the political dustbin of history. Labour, but more especially the Tories, have decided not just to turn on the financial taps and flood the bathroom – they have smashed open the pipes carrying the money to the taps.

Many voters may just be asking themselves what was all this austerity in aid of from 2008 to present? Are national debt figures something that will always be there and of no real consequence in the real world that voters inhabit?

The New Deal in the USA, introduced in 1933 by President Roosevelt, to combat the Great Depression, shows that spending your way out of a recession with multiple public works can work, although I understand that unfortunately it took WW2 to finally banish the recession. With interest rates so low would any Government borrowing billions not have been able to negotiate a very good deal?

That is enough serious stuff, this is a General Election remember. So to that end the CSP will spend! Spend! Spend! And if it will help the economy we will declare war on the Isle of Wight.

Peter Steggles, Rushbury

