No such thing as ‘core time’ for A&E

Is it the time when the patient waiting time is less than four hours? Is it the time when road accidents don’t happen? Is it the time when everyone’s heart is functioning correctly? I have never heard such rubbish in all my 80 years of life.

There is no such thing as “core time” in a hospital A&E. By its very nature and name, A&E, it may be required in an emergency at any time.

So let’s cut this management garbage speak, the PRH needs a fully functioning A&E as my friend’s 2am heart attack proved.

Ron Plenderleith, Leegomery

