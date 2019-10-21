Some suggestions for a new written UK constitution

The House of Commons stays as it is in size and with a five year fixed term. The standard of MPs behaviour must improve and a proper neutral Speaker (ie not John Bercow) should be empowered to issue a yellow card. and see the Sergeant at Arms escort the MP to a two hour stay in a Sin Bin, without passing the bar. A new fully democratically elected second Chamber to replace the discredited House of Lords. The second Chamber to use the Constituency boundaries that exist for the Commons and elections to take place at the same time. The two Chambers to have the same numbers. Both Chambers to open 9am to 6pm. I do not believe in a hereditary Monarch being Head of State but a majority in the UK do, so I will abide by that majority. Remainers take note. Reform is needed, the Monarch should not be able to dish out bucket loads of gongs with titles that have British empire in them. Maybe those defrocked Bishops from the House of Lords should oversee all honours. Only those in immediate line to the succession should be bank rolled by the State, all the minor lot and various hanger-on’s should finance their own weddings. If there is a law on the statute books then it should be enforced to the letter of the law. All the police forces in England and Wales to become one force. Get rid of the useless Police and Crime Commissioners, and all the Chief Constables. Ranks of Chief Inspector and above to stay in that particular post for a minimum of five years and stop all this advanced promotion with three months here and then onto the next job. This is a secular country. Religion cannot be used as an excuse to flout the law. The benefit system is there to help. Those claiming who are of working age and fit to do two hours work every day in their community. Claimants should not complain when their case is being reviewed or because they have to fill a form in. If you live in the UK and have British citizenship than call yourself British. You are not part of the Norfolk community living in Rushbury or Birmingham, you are British.

Over to you MPs.

Peter Steggles, Rushbury

