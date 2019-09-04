We’re losing identities to mass over development

I am saddened to learn residents no longer revel in the satisfaction of living here. They voice concerns about failed infrastructure, no primary school places, traffic congestion, pollution, lack of meaningful employment, destruction of woodland and wildlife habitat, high crime rates and poor health care.

People feel isolated they do not know or want to know their neighbours. There does not seem to be any sense of commonality, sharing or willingness to change the order. Rather an acceptance of ‘every one for themselves leave me alone’. Colourful promotions by developers attract new home purchasers.

Blame is easy, it’s always someone else’s fault. The reality is more complex, human beings need structure, we like to know where we belong, a belief in knowing someone is there sharing in our lives. Without trust in our community and each other life rapidly sinks into a mire of despair.

On a rare visit to Telford by Housing Minister Robert Jenrick, he commented that development should be confined to brownfield land. Telford is brown field with a strong industrial history.

Nationally, industrial heritage towns are fighting for infrastructure to catch up with mass over development.

Planners, developers and MPs should be working to halt the tide of greed and address the current desperation of new and indigenous inhabitants. Telford has enough, tens of thousands of new homes.

C N E Williams, Lawley Bank

