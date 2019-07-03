Questions over proposed scheme

He says: “Some of the park is likely to be impacted by development, it is intended this will be offset by the provision of extensive additional land.”

Where is this land coming from? If it already belongs to the council, doesn’t it really belong to the voters, who seem to be largely content with the park and green belt as it is? Or perhaps it is being purchased by the landowners who according to Mr Ken Carver, of ‘Save our Greenbelt’, could make up to £150 million already from the development.

Mr Cooper also talks about “better facilities for the country park”.

When this area of RAF Bridgnorth was remodelled into Stanmore Country Park, much work was done to make the area safe and pleasant for public use. It was at considerable cost. A large area of grassland, rich in wildlife, including barn owls, kestrels and lapwings, was dug over and planted with rows of uniform trees, protected by plastic guards. It created a rather dark, sterile area.

It does not give me confidence in Mr Cooper’s understanding of environmental issues.

Mrs C A Wood, Lydbury North

