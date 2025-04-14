Peter Rhodes on fancy dress, equal-opportunity prisons and a snack spat on an airliner
It is a truth universally acknowledged that once you have opened a tube of Pringles, you can't stop eating them. This scientific fact may lie behind the curious tale of the woman escorted from an airliner at Bristol for being “unruly” and “disruptive.”
Her offence seems to have been consuming Pringles which were technically not her property, as the plane's payment machine would not accept her card.
This strikes me as an ideal bridge-building opportunity for the crew to say something on the lines of: “Well, have them on the house, madam,” but it seems sterner rules apply.
The police were called and, with great wisdom, took no action apart from taking the Pringles lady to a cashpoint to get some cash. The £7 bill was duly paid.
Remember when all cops were that sensible? No, me neither.
Anyway, I'm desperately looking for a moral in this tale.