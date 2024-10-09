My view on monsters, mammoths and the endless debate on assisted dying – Peter Rhodes

We can't resist something for nothing. We're prepared to believe we've won a competition we don't remember entering. Hence the success of a new internet scam designed to extract your personal details. It begins with an email proclaiming: “You have won an AA car emergency kit.” No you haven't. Just bin it.

Here we go again. A fuzzy sonar image is hailed as evidence that the Loch Ness Monster may be real. Well, maybe she is, But isn't it strange that, from the earliest days of box Brownies to today's age of pin-sharp lenses on billions of smartphones, not a single crisp, clear image of Nessie has ever been produced? From the first published photo 90 years ago to the present day, Nessie's reputation is based solidly on fuzz.