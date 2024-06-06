Peter Rhodes on D-Day heroes, participants and what to do with a bargain offer

I had a friend who loved a bargain. So when a nice bloke called at his house, offering to fix the pot holes in his drive for just £20, he agreed. A few hours later the nice bloke knocked at his door and asked for £200.

“But you said £20,” protested my friend.

“Twenty pounds per pothole,” insisted the nice bloke, suddenly becoming not so nice. At this point, two large mates of his arrived in a Land Rover and glared. The story ended with my friend being escorted meekly to a cashpoint and handing over £200.