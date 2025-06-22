We visited a Market Drayton pub with nearly 60 years of family history and a warm welcome to anyone who visits

The idea of a family trade is one which a lot of people can identify with, whether that was through working for the same company or following in the footsteps of their parents to take over the running of a business.

Within the pub trade, there are plenty of examples of pubs where people have followed on from their parents, working behind the bar and then taking over the running of the pub as their parents chose to retire.

In the case of the Joiners Arms in Market Drayton, the family connection is one which has been part of it for more than 60 years, with Neil Montford following in the footsteps of his parent Sydney and Celia, who ran the pub as licensees in the early 1960s.

Nigel Fisher, Tracey Mazan and Tracey Robinson are among those enjoying a beer at the Joiners

The pub had been under the ownership of Marston's until the lease went up for sale in 2015, with Karen Montford saying that she and her husband had decided to take the plunge and buy the pub.

She said: "My husband's parents ran it as licensees in 1963 and had the pub for about 15 years, and it ended up being owned by Marston's Brewery until 2015, when they decided to put it up for sale.

"Neil decided to buy it as it was where he grew up as a kid and he had a real emotional link to the pub, as well as having worked in the pub trade around the town, such as in the Corbett Nightclub and Oscar's Wine Bar.