Peter Rhodes on twilight wine, living forever and the problem with too many cooks
One year ago the King met a 100-year old veteran of D-Day, Richard Brock. Twelve months on, they met again and the King, recalling their previous discussion about Scotland's national drink, told the old soldier: “Keep drinking the whisky.”
By Peter Rhodes
This exchange took me back to an extremely jolly press trip (sorry, “research assignment”) some years ago which ended with a tutored tasting of single-malt whiskies in Edinburgh.
“You know,” said one of our generous Highland hosts, “if we could just figure out how to drink not too much whisky and not too little, we'd live for ever.” I dare say he is still researching the subject.