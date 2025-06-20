Peter Rhodes on juries, on tumbleweed and on holiday
The sky seems to have forgotten how to rain but the fates still have a sense of humour. As drought stalks our brown and parched land, Chancellor Rachel Reeves chooses this tumbleweed moment to unveil an £8 million programme to protect us from floods.
Plus
By Peter Rhodes
Published
In all my worldly travels, I have only once seen anything resembling tumbleweed as it formed itself into windblown grassy globes, bounding along the street. In Wolverhampton, since you ask.
This will be the last column for a while as I'm on holiday in Beer, south Devon. Looks like a heatwave, according to all those sunny symbols scattered across the Met Office forecast like a plague of sunflowers.