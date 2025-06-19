Peter Rhodes on dangerous trees, dramas in space and Londoners who want to paint it black

They have taken a stand by painting their properties black, and therefore less photogenic. The result is strikingly cool but have the occupiers thought this through?



At some stage in the future, human nature being what it is, someone will decide black is passé and will want to replace the stark black with something colourful. And how many coats of pale pastel pink, blue and yellow emulsion will they have to slap on to obscure all that black? Today's fad is tomorrow's hard slog.