Peter Rhodes on bird wars, deadly batteries and a long wait for a rabbit

Talking of magic, you may have noticed that Britain's nuclear energy programme, unveiled this week, includes nuclear fusion, a source of energy which, for at least half-a-century, has promised limitless cheap energy but has so far failed to deliver. Enthusiasts say the big breakthrough is just a few years in the future; cynics say the big breakthrough will always be in the future. One industry expert has described the UK's latest investment in fusion as both a “groundbreaking step” and a “monumental bet.” And who's providing the stake money? Look in a mirror.

It seems there is always a snag in chasing the dream of clean, green energy. The latest generation of long-life scooter batteries have a tendency to burst into flames, as seen in a recent fire in the Champagne region of France. It started from a battery-powered electric scooter and spread quickly into a 10-story housing block. Four people perished. An e-bike battery was also blamed for a fire in Coventry last year which claimed two lives.