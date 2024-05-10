Peter Rhodes on copy-cat camps, election propaganda and a national treasure turns 90

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has warned universities this week that Jewish students and staff must be protected from abuse during the latest copy-cat outbreak of “free Palestine” demonstrations.

Depressing, isn't it? Barely a life's span after the discovery of Auschwitz and Belsen and the other evidence of the Final Solution, the cream of the British education system has to be formally instructed that anti-semitism is a bad thing. In a specially hot little corner of Hades, Adolf and Eva must be dancing.

The mystery is why these pro-Gaza encampments did not spring up at our universities when the Israeli invasion was at its peak. Instead, the students waited six months before erecting their tents and marquees, and pleading for food and drinks from passers-by. To the barricades, comrades! But only when it's a bit warmer. . .

Suspicions that the Oxford demo had been infiltrated by American students were confirmed when reporters noticed that among the various stands was a “well-being circle.” Meanwhile, the New York Post reported the views of a Jewish student at Columbia who described one encampment as “like Woodstock for antisemites.”

As I reported yesterday, the political parties are already trying out their shiny new slogans for General Election 2024. Labour, or “Changed Labour” as it prefers to be known, is condemning “Conservative chaos” while the Tories are defiantly repeating the mantra that losing the next election is “not a foregone conclusion.” Haven't heard much of a buzz-phrase from Ed Davey's Liberal Democrats yet. How about: “Don't mention the postmasters”?

“There is no such thing as false modesty. All modesty is false, otherwise it's not modesty.” Wise words from Alan Bennett, who turned 90 this week. Catch the repeat showing of his sharp, perfectly observed 1995 documentary, The Abbey with Alan Bennett (BBC4) to understand what the words “national treasure” can mean.

While watching Bennett's foray into Westminster Abbey, including a heart-wrenching moment at the tomb of the Unknown Warrior, you can't help noticing how people have changed in just 30 years. Back then we were smarter, thinner and not constantly waving smartphones. Another world.