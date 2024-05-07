Peter Rhodes on a motoring scam, life-saving Tasers and the orange lure of Scotch eggs
Where technology goes, crooks follow. Insurance companies are reporting a surge in frauds in which photos are manipulated to show fake car-crash damage, thus increasing the size of claims and, of course, increase their charges. One company says the photo-fiddle has “all the signs of becoming the latest big scam to hit the insurance industry.” Really? Surely a much bigger scam is the eagerness of insurance companies to use any excuse to whack up their premiums.
One snag with giving up meat is that some veggie / vegan substitute foods are highly processed and therefore unhealthy. This, according to a podcast, is why national treasure Martin Freeman has given up vegetarianism after 38 years and is now enjoying simpler delicacies - including Scotch eggs.
Now, far be it from me to cross swords with Sherlock Holmes's sidekick but I can't recall any natural or unprocessed event by which an egg can wrap itself in sausage meat. And don't get me started on those orange breadcrumbs. Orange . . . ?