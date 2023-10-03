Peter Rhodes on power cuts, trains (again) and the wrong sort of statistics

Premium
By Peter RhodesPeter RhodesPublished: Comments

According to the Welsh Government, the controversial new 20mph speed limits will save “between six and ten lives” per year. It seems a small yet imprecise number. Does it include all road deaths?

Cosy in the blackouts?
Cosy in the blackouts?

For example, has anyone calculated the effects of thousands of Welsh drivers who have not exceeded 20mph for many months suddenly venturing on to a 70mph motorway and discovering they no longer have the skills for such driving? Britain's traditional road network, with limits of 30-50mph, is not a racetrack but it is a place where you can improve your driving skills. Take that away and how many additional motorway crashes will result? Has anyone done the sums? Or are these the wrong kind of statistics?

Peter Rhodes
Opinions
Voices
Peter Rhodes

By Peter Rhodes

Award-winning columnist and blogger. Keeping an eye on the tribulations and trivia of a fast-changing world

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News