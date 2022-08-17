Peter Rhodes on listening for whales, dressing for the studio and the joy of rain

Rupert Kirkwood filmed the moment he was circled by a Minke whale for 20 minutes while paddling offshore near Fowey in Cornwall. Photo: Rupert Kirkwood/PA Wire

I wrote last week about the kayaker who approached a 30-ft whale off Cornwall after he heard the noise of its blow-hole. It reminded me of a chap I interviewed some years ago who had served as a sonar operator on a nuclear submarine. The best part of the job, he recalled wistfully, was tuning in to the whales' frequencies in the wee small hours and hearing these giants softly singing in the deep. I like to think he was keeping one ear tuned to the Russians, but who knows?

It looked for a moment as though a random electrician or plumber had been caught on camera in the immaculate setting of the BBC News studio. Turned out to be the Beeb's climate editor Justin Rowlatt who is apparently exempt from the usual Broadcasting House dress codes. His full-on, breathless presentation on climate change, in jeans and open-neck shirt, was more like a celebrity spot than a news report. Maybe his scruffy outfit was meant to capture the outdoor nature of the heatwave. Who knows, maybe next time he'll dress up as a firefighter.

A reader upbraids me for using the word “invites” instead of “invitations.” My go-to reference on such occasions is my 1988 edition of Chambers Dictionary which seemed remarkably relaxed on the subject, offering: “invite (colloquial), an invitation.”