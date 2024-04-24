Peter Rhodes on spring, freedoms and the tricky task of keeping the King’s peace
“Spring,” enthused Carol Klein in Gardeners' World (BBC1), “you can feel it in the air.” The next morning we were scraping ice off the windscreen. Again.
And it occurred to me, as the threats of global warming grow ever more dire, that we haven't had a meal in the garden since September.
At the end of this year when newspapers are compiling their “quotes of 2024” section, one outburst will be guaranteed a place: “Openly Jewish.” These two words were uttered by a police officer trying to prevent Gideon Falter, a Jewish activist in a traditional kippah skull-cap, from approaching an anti-Israel march in London. The incident shows the difference between the law and policing.