Peter Rhodes on potholes, short shorts and how to bring down a flying bomb

The general surprise at the revelation that the former Prime Minister Harold Wilson had not one but two affairs is summed up in a headline: “The strange allure of the pipe-puffing PM.” But it wasn't only the smelly old pipe that might be seen as a turn-off for women. What about those shorts?

Holiday photos of the 1960s show Wilson relaxing in the shortest shorts, as favoured by football stars of the time. They were arguably the least flattering fashion item in post-war Britain and yet we blokes pulled them on eagerly, convinced we looked dead sexy.