Peter Rhodes on bandages, BBC working hours and the incredible accuracy of computers – 80 years ago

Well done, the French, for banning the BBC's Olympic presenters from hosting morning and evening sessions in the same day, thus enforcing their strict employment laws on Auntie, and everyone else. The so-called split shift, when you work early and late and are supposedly compensated with a few hours off in the daytime, is a wearying system and the Beeb should not be presenting it as normal.

Meanwhile, has anyone counted the off-time enjoyed by BBC's ever present, continent-hopping political editor Chris Mason? Has he had a day off since election night?