Rhodes on Rwanda and a nationwide shortage of loos

Two campaigning groups complain of a nationwide shortage of public lavatories. Welsh Forum reports that many older people live in a state of worry that, if they venture from home. there will be no place to relieve themselves. Age UK London declares: “Good public toilet provision is a hallmark of a civilised society. “

As our society gets older, this national scandal of anxiety, discomfort and distress will get worse, and yet WC provision is hardly mentioned in political manifestos. Free beer for all the workers is all very well but what about free loos for all the oldies? There could be votes in it.