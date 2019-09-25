Peter Rhodes on a blackface crisis, not-so-smart motorways and where to live longer

I WAS mildly surprised to learn that among the thousands of recent climate-change protests, 24 were held in Scotland. Wouldn't they like it just a wee bit warmer?

SO far, three images have appeared of Canada's prime minister Justin Trudeau wearing blackface make-up at parties. Trudeau, campaigning to win a second term, has apologised profusely and says he "deeply, deeply" regrets his actions. Technically, as a three-time offender, he should regret it "deeply, deeply, deeply." Most of us, invited to a fancy-dress party at any time in the past 20-odd years, would probably think twice about blacking up, partly because it's inappropriate but also because it's so much hard work. It must takes ages to get the make-up right - and even longer to wash it all off afterwards. It takes dedication to go blackface. To do it at least three times is bound to raise eyebrows, especially for a politician like Trudeau standing under the Liberal banner. To go blackface once may be considered unfortunate. To do it three times looks like a habit.

TRUDEAU's liberal credentials may help him survive this latest crisis because we live in a world where dodgy behaviour may be excused or condemned, depending entirely on the politics of whoever is doing it. A few days ago a BBC reporter who has no doubt been through all the Beeb's politically-correct race, gender, language and minority-awareness courses, referred to "an overwhelmingly Muslim part of Birmingham." Imagine the furore if those same words had been uttered by Nigel Farage or the Duke of Edinburgh.

IF you're thinking of putting a small bet on HS2 being cancelled, why not go for a double on Britain's "smart" motorway project also being binned? According to weekend reports, South Yorkshire Police are deploying more patrols to rescue stranded motorists on a stretch of the M1 which has been made "smart" by removing the hard shoulder to create an extra lane. A steady trickle of deaths and injuries have been blamed on the new system but so far there has not been a spectacular, multi-fatality incident. If that happens, don't be surprised if vote-hungry politicians suddenly decide smart motorways are not so smart, after all.

ORGANISERS of the Brits awards are reportedly thinking of abolishing separate categories for male and female solo artists. Bring it on. And why not extend it to the Oscars? This would greatly annoy those right-on female thespians who starchily insist on being called "actors" yet cheerfully put on their prettiest frocks to collect the "best actress" awards.

A SURVEY reveals that if you live in the Home Counties, your life expectancy could be 16 years longer than if you lived in some of the deprieved inner-city areas of Britain. Imagine all those extra years of bridge parties, macrame classes, cutting the roses, polishing the Volvo and attending Neighbourhood Watch. Sixteen years? I bet it feels longer.