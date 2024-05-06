Peter Rhodes on slowing cars, awarding medals and Tony Blair as a startled rabbit
As you may have gathered from the many “save our loo” campaigns up and down the country, incontinence is a hot potato.
It is also big business with loads of online companies offering herbal cures claimed to fix everything from bladder urgency to sleepless nights. Not all customers are satisfied but there is a typically British tendency for sufferers to make light of their conditions . In a review section for online capsules, one customer reports: “Product did not work for me. Coincidentally (?), I got a runny nose.”
Rishi Sunak is backing a campaign for the George Cross to be awarded to Grace O'Malley-Kumar. The 19-year-old died fighting to protect her friend when they were attacked by a knifeman last year as they returned from a night out celebrating the end of exams in Nottingham. Both students perished. I am reminded of the 1997 General Election campaign when Tony Blair came to Wolverhampton to meet the city's machete-attack hero, Lisa Potts. I asked Blair whether he supported the local campaign to give Lisa the George Cross. I thought it was an easy question but his reaction was extraordinary.