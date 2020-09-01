Delaying exams will only cause more confusion

While some youngsters may have enjoyed the break, they have also missed out on precious learning time, and the vital discipline the school day brings.

What parents want is a degree of certainty. They need to know youngsters are receiving the necessary education, and to be able to return to the workplace without fear of future disruption.

Which makes Labour's call for next year's GCSE and A-level exams to be delayed by a couple of months seem strange indeed.

While nothing in these times is certain, schools have almost a year to prepare. Barring a catastrophic second wave, it is hard to see how postponement would help.

Thousands of teenagers are counting the cost of the decision to scrap this year's exams. The last thing anyone wants is more confusion next year.